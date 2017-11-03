Ennis Ford Perfect Drive
The Ennis News

SAGU takes on toughest test of season

No. 16 ranked Southwestern Assemblies of God University (7-1) plays host to long-time nemesis and No. 8 ranked Langston (8-0) at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Waxahachie’s Lumpkins Stadium. Both teams share the same mascot and a 6-0 mark in the Central States. The game figures to pit offensive coordinator Sam Harrell’s high-scoring SAGU Lions (42.1 points per game) against the stingy defense of the Langston Lions (13.3 ppg allowed), ranked No. 1 in the nation. LU also has the top rated pass defense. Read the full story and more in your Weekday edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

