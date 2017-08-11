Ennis Ford Perfect Drive
Selvera earning Tiger stripes, keeps heart of a Lion

Former Ennis softball standout Tayler Lenz-Selvera completed her freshman season at Grambling State University in May, a year she called one of her best ever and part of a dream come true. A leftfielder at Ennis, Selvera, 5’5, won the starting shortstop position for a young Tigers team during the spring. Academically, she earned a 4.0 GPA, which won her an academic excellence award. Grambling State, a Historically Black College with an enrollment of approximately 5,000 students, is located 64 miles east of Shreveport. Read the full story and more in your Weekday edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

