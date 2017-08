Shaw named pitcher of the month

Joseph Shaw was awarded the pitcher of the month for July by the St. Lucie Mets. The former Ennis right-hander won all four of his starts by hurling 27 innings. He yielded 23 hits and just six earned runs. The hard-thrower struck out 27 and issued six walks. Read the full story and more in your Weekday edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

