Shaw remains hot, tops Florida, 3-2

Joe Shaw won his fourth consecutive start, a 3-2 comeback over Florida on Sunday, to improve his overall record to 7-5. The former Ennis hurler went eight innings, allowing eight hits while striking out seven. Shaw had his string of scoreless innings

snapped at 15 when the Fire Frogs pushed across a single run in the second.

