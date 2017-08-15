Ennis Ford Perfect Drive
Standout WR to leave Ennis

Dylan Wright, the 6’4, 193-pound wide receiver who was expected to add fireworks to the Ennis offense this season, has reportedly withdrawn from school and was to enroll at West Mesquite High School this past week as confirmed by Ennis head coach and athletic director Jack Alvarez. He previously transferred from Ferris, where he was playing quarterback during his freshman year. Per UIL rule he was ineligible for varsity football competition last season, though he did play on the Ennis junior varsity team. He played and started for the Lions varsity basketball team in the second semester. He led the team in rebounds. During the spring football camp he played for coach Jack Alvarez as a wide out and as the backup QB to Kademon Graff. Reports surfaced during the week that he had withdrawn from Ennis with plans to attend West Mesquite. Read the full story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

