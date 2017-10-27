Will this be the week Tycen breaks Ennis’ All-time rushing yards record?

Back in the friendly confines of Lion Memorial Stadium, an anxious Ennis team seeks to continues its four-game winning streak while getting a measure of revenge against a Jacksonville squad that stunned the Lions in 2016. Ennis, now 4-3 in all games and tied with Corsicana atop District 17-5A with a 2-0 record, will entertain the Indians (4-3 / 0-2) with a 7:30 p.m. Friday kickoff. Read the full story and more in your Weekday edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

