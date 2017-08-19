Ennis Ford Perfect Drive
Ennis Daily News

A guide to viewing the solar eclipse in Ennis

The great American solar eclipse of 2017 is almost here. The path of totality (where viewers get total darkness for a couple of minutes) is more than 500 miles to our north. That path is only 70 miles wide, but the partial shadow of the moon actually covers the entire lower 48 states. This is the first coast-to-coast total solar eclipse in 99 years. They often occur every couple of years, but typically can only be seen in the middle of nowhere, like the Pacific Ocean or the Antarctic. Monday’s event is special because it sweeps across the United States. Read the full story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

Post to Twitter

Comments

comments

Posted by on Aug 19 2017. Filed under State news. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Recent Entries

Featured Links

    Search Archive

    Search by Date
    Search by Category
    Search with Google
    Log in

     

    Copyright: All rights reserved. Users may download and print extracts of content from this website for their own personal and non-commercial use only. Republication or redistribution of Ennis Daily News content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Ennis Daily News. Ennis Daily News and its logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of the Ellis County Newspapers, Inc.

    © Ellis County Newspapers, Inc. 2017