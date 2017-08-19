A guide to viewing the solar eclipse in Ennis

The great American solar eclipse of 2017 is almost here. The path of totality (where viewers get total darkness for a couple of minutes) is more than 500 miles to our north. That path is only 70 miles wide, but the partial shadow of the moon actually covers the entire lower 48 states. This is the first coast-to-coast total solar eclipse in 99 years. They often occur every couple of years, but typically can only be seen in the middle of nowhere, like the Pacific Ocean or the Antarctic. Monday’s event is special because it sweeps across the United States. Read the full story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

