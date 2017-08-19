Denton asst. principal dismissed after authoring racist book

DALLAS (AP) — A Texas school district has removed an assistant principal from his post after he authored a children's book whose central character is also a white supremacist symbol. The Denton school district, north of Dallas, said in a statement Monday that the publicity generated by Eric Hauser's work has become a "distraction." The district said he was being reassigned from his position at a middle school to an undetermined post.

