FBI raids Dallas financial office amid allegations of missing retirement funds

The FBI has raided the offices of a downtown Dallas financial business amid concerns that money may be missing from retirement accounts the company manages. The company, Vantage Benefits Administrators, declined to comment, according to its in-house lawyer, Laura Mercer. The company’s website is down, and employees reached by The Dallas Morning News said they could not comment. Vantage specializes in managing retirement plans such as 401(k)s for other companies. The FBI would not say what it was looking into. But Lauren Hagee, a spokeswoman for the agency, confirmed that agents executed a search warrant on Oct. 25 at the company’s office on the 16th floor of Renaissance Tower at 1201 Elm St. At least one Vantage client, Midlands Management Corp., has notified employees of a possible breach in the security of their retirement accounts. Midlands’ lawyer, Arnold Shokouhi, declined to comment. Jeff Richie, the chief executive of Vantage, could not be reached for comment. In 2008, Richie was sanctioned by the federal Securities and Exchange Commission and barred from the investment business for three years “for conducting an unregistered and fraudulent offering” of securities in the retirement-services company he was running at the time. Richie neither admitted nor denied the allegations. The agency waived a $4.3 million judgment based on his financial condition.

