HSR reports new deal with builders

A high-speed rail connecting Dallas and Houston is making a move towards putting a bullet train on the track according to developers at Texas Central. They announced on Monday an agreement with two major contractors, Fluor Enterprises and Lane Construction, which should propel the project towards construction. A press release stated the pair of companies will be the preferred design-builder of the North Texas to Houston line once the development phase and financial phase closes. Read the full story and more in your Weekday edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

Posted by on Aug 17 2017. Filed under State news.

