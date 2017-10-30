Ennis Ford Perfect Drive
North Texans Warned to Inspect Furnaces After Spring Time Roof Repairs

The first freezing temps of the year always bring on an influx of calls to HVAC technicians.This year in particular, companies in several parts of North Texas say they’re overwhelmed with the number of furnaces they’re finding disconnected from the vents that keep families safe. These chilly last few days of October are the first that many are turning on the heat since having their roof worked on after April brought damaging hail to several communities. “Because they’re trying to put new shingles on, they inadvertently detach these,” said Marcus Melrose with Samm’s Heating and Cooling. Melrose says the pipe that funnels dangerous carbon monoxide from the furnace to the vent that lets it escape the attic is often easily knocked loose. “This flue pipe here, usually it’s disconnected at the roof or at that elbow. But I’ve seen it lower, like at any of these connecting pieces here,” said Melrose. And the scary part is, many homeowners never know.

