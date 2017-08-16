Police: 16 immigrants locked inside rig at Texas truck stop

EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Police in Texas acting on a tip found 16 immigrants locked inside a tractor-trailer parked at a gas station about 20 miles (30 kilometers) from the border with Mexico, less than a month after the deaths of 10 people who were packed in a hot truck in San Antonio. Edinburg Assistant Police Chief Oscar Trevino says the immigrants may have been locked inside the 18-wheeler in Edinburg for at least eight hours before being freed by officers late Sunday morning. He had earlier said there were 17 immigrants locked

in the tractor-trailer before correcting the number on Monday to 16. Read the full story and more in your Weekday edition of The Ennis News.

