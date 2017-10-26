Ennis Ford Perfect Drive
Recent incidents bring scrutiny to bounty hunter profession

John Rosa and his fellow bounty hunters are on the hunt. They’ve gone to an Oak Cliff home, looking for a man wanted for bail jumping on an aggravated robbery probation violation. They are bounty hunters with decades of experience. They surround the house. “More than likely if he’s going to come out, he’s going to come out through the back window,” Rosa said. Rosa is cautious. They’re traveling incognito in a nondescript van. They’re wearing bulletproof vests and carrying Tasers. “You don’t kick anybody’s door,” he said. “There’s a thousand ways to skin a cat. Just wait for them to come out. You have to be patient. Where bounty hunters may blunder is they may try to make a quick buck, and this is not a quick-buck occupation.” Two recent incidents have brought uncomfortable scrutiny to the profession. In August, three bounty hunters broke into an apartment in Dallas, terrifying 18-year-old Michael Faz and his younger sisters. They were innocent. The bounty hunters were looking for their uncle who didn’t live there. Faz recorded the incident on his cell phone. The bounty hunters can be heard threatening to take him to jail and to get CPS involved. Faz told police the bounty hunters forced him to his knees, pointed guns at him and handcuffed him.

