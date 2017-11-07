Select DPS driver license offices open this Saturday to issue EICs

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is reminding Texans in advance of the upcoming Nov. 7 election that Election Identification Certificates (EIC), which can be used for voting purposes, are available year-round at all Texas driver license offices.

In an ongoing effort to ensure Texans have access to EICs, DPS is offering Saturday hours on Nov. 4 at select driver license offices to issue EICs. Read the full story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

