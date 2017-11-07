Ennis Ford Perfect Drive
The Ennis News

Select DPS driver license offices open this Saturday to issue EICs

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is reminding Texans in advance of the upcoming Nov. 7 election that Election Identification Certificates (EIC), which can be used for voting purposes, are available year-round at all Texas driver license offices.
In an ongoing effort to ensure Texans have access to EICs, DPS is offering Saturday hours on Nov. 4 at select driver license offices to issue EICs. Read the full story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

Post to Twitter

Comments

comments

Posted by on Nov 7 2017. Filed under State news. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Recent Entries

Featured Links

    Search Archive

    Search by Date
    Search by Category
    Search with Google

    Photo Gallery

    Log in

     

    Copyright: All rights reserved. Users may download and print extracts of content from this website for their own personal and non-commercial use only. Republication or redistribution of Ennis Daily News content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Ennis Daily News. Ennis Daily News and its logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of the Ellis County Newspapers, Inc.

    © Ellis County Newspapers, Inc. 2017