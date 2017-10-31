Ennis Ford Perfect Drive
Seven amendments up for vote in Nov. 7 state election

Voters heading to the polls on November 7, will have to decide the fate of seven state constitutional amendments. The amendments range in topics from granting tax exemptions to setting term limits of office holders appointed by the governor. Early voting will take place
8 a.m. -3 p.m. Oct. 28, 8 a.m. -6 p.m. on Oct. 30- Nov. 1, and 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Nov. 2-3. The primary early voting location is the Ellis County Elections Office located at 204. E. Jefferson St.. in Waxahachie. Polling locations across the county will be open on Election Day from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Nov. 7. Read the full story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

