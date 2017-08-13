Sex abuse gets ex-West Texas detective 20 years in prison

BIG SPRING (AP) — A former West Texas police detective has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after his conviction of sex crimes against children. A Howard County jury sentenced former Big Spring police detective Joel Rojo (ROH’-hoh) on Friday after convicting him on multiple counts of indecency with a child and other sex crimes. Rojo also must register as a sex offender. Read the full story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

Comments

comments