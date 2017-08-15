Ennis Ford Perfect Drive
Texas officials to look at power grid reliability

HOUSTON (AP) — Some electricity companies in Texas are planning to put less money into maintaining and modernizing plants, causing some officials to worry about energy reliability in the state. Electricity companies are seeing less profit as other sources of electricity, such as wind and solar, have entered the market, the Houston Chronicle reported. Some companies are now planning to cease investments in modernizing plants and may begin shutting some down. Read the full story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

Posted by on Aug 15 2017. Filed under State news. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

