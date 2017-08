Daily Horoscope 08/21/2017



LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

Dig in and get things done. Strive to stabilize and secure your life, financially, emotionally and medically. Take the initiative to moderate your spending, nurture relationships and take care of your physical health. A simple, efficient plan will result in top performance and high returns. If something needs to be done, make it happen. Domestic and family unity will give you the strength to carry out whatever changes you deem necessary.

