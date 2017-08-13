Movie Review “The Emoji Movie”

Movie Review by Justin Tubbs

The premise begs the question. Are we really this attached to our phones that we need a whole movie dedicated to the emoticons we swap in texts? Sure, Emojis are a cultural phenomenon, I'll admit, but the fact that producers funded "The Emoji Movie" should be treated as a critique on our society as a whole. Have we fallen this far? One of the surefire ways to get butts in theater seats is to create a movie (not really a movie as much as a piece of corporate propaganda filth) based on a smartphone app?

