Contractors
Penfold Construction Company, LLC – Exterior painting & restoration – Interior painting & remodeling – New home construction – Insurance repairs – handicap accessibility remodel -469-383-9234
810 Preston Street * Ennis, TX
Mills Concrete & Construction Since 1979 – Wrap Slabs * Pour Walls * Set Forms * Pier Drilling * Air Plane Hangers * Tennis Courts * Driveways, etc. Angus, Texas: 936-661-2301 / 936-291-8770
Billy Odom Roofing and Construction – General Contractor * Roofing * Siding * Gutters * Insulation * Commercial * Residential
All Work Guaranteed – Free Estimates – Licensed & Insured
903-887-5483 / 800-945-4118 / billyodomroofingandconstruction.com
Joe Matous Electrical Contractors – Commercial * Residential
3868 FM 1181 – Ennis, TX – TECL#23078