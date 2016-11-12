Ennis Daily News

Social media posts spark criticism of Ellis County SPCA »
Postings on a Facebook page making allegations of animal abuse,…
Rosary balloon finds its way to Pa. »
A local family is seeking the recipient of their Rosary…
Insurance company officially opens new downtown office »
A host of well-wishers, city officials, the Downtown Merchants Association…
Suspected drunk driving crash under investigation »
Police are investigating a Tuesday accident involving a vehicle and…
Local pastor recounts ‘crazy’ D.C. adventure »
Local Pastor Buck Marshall the the events surrounding his trip…
Man allegedly steals BB gun, impersonates law enforcement »
A Corsicana man was arrested around midnight Thursday by Ennis…
Post mortem: The media and this election »
There’s been a tremendous amount of navel-gazing and introspection occurring among those in the news business this week. Somehow shocked and stunned by Donald Trump’s victory in the election, many…Nov 12 2016 / Comments Off on Post mortem: The media and this election / Read More »
Waaa! »
Heads-in-hands, fetal positioning, the walk of defeat, weeping and gnashing of teeth. The world came crashing down around the Millennial Chicken Littles of America in the wee hours of Wednesday…Nov 12 2016 / Comments Off on Waaa! / Read More »
Athlete of the Week: Julian Mask »
Senior Julian Mask scored 26 points against Nacogdoches and 19 on Friday in a comeback victory over Jacksonville. The 6’5,…Jan 21 2017 / No Comment / Read More »
Athlete of the Week: Paige Lemonia »
A 5’6 freshman guard, Paige Lemonia (No. 20) rose to the occasion on Tuesday when she led Ennis to a…Jan 14 2017 / No Comment / Read More »