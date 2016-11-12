Tarleton
Ennis Daily News

Marketwatch

Germania

Germania
Editorials

Post mortem: The media and this election »

There’s been a tremendous amount of navel-gazing and introspection occurring among those in the news business this week. Somehow shocked and stunned by Donald Trump’s victory in the election, many…

Nov 12 2016 / Comments Off on Post mortem: The media and this election / Read More »

Waaa! »

Heads-in-hands, fetal positioning, the walk of defeat, weeping and gnashing of teeth. The world came crashing down around the Millennial Chicken Littles of America in the wee hours of Wednesday…

Nov 12 2016 / Comments Off on Waaa! / Read More »

2016 medical directory

2016 medical directory

Ellis County Business and Service Directory

Ellis County Business and Service Directory

Discover Ennis

Discover Ennis

2016 Ellis County Business & Service Directory

2016 Ellis County Business & Service Directory

National Polka Fest Magazine

National Polka Fest Magazine

Smoke Free Ellis County

Smoke Free Ellis County
Sports

Hard work pays off: EHS athletes sign letters of intent »

For a select few seniors, the story of their time as student athletes won’t end when they graduate from EHS…

Feb 2 2017 / No Comment / Read More »

Texas is king for gridiron Lions »

A different breed of high school football is played in Texas. At least that’s the line of thinking among Ennis…

Feb 2 2017 / No Comment / Read More »

2016 Ellis County Family Guide

2016 Ellis County Family Guide

NASCAR

Obituaries

Mary Wynelle Smith »

Mary Wynelle Smith, 84, of Cameron, died Friday, January 13, 2017 in a Cameron Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.  Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday,…

Jan 17 2017 / Comments Off on Mary Wynelle Smith / Read More »

William Edward Matthews »

William Edward Matthews, 87, passed away on Thursday, January 12, 2017 in Ennis, Texas. William was born in Dodge City, Texas on November 23, 1930. …

Jan 17 2017 / Comments Off on William Edward Matthews / Read More »

Mary Ann Kephart (Clemons) »

Mary Ann Kephart (Clemons), 64, passed away peacefully in her Las Vegas home surrounded by those that loved her on January 2, 2017.  Mary was…

Jan 17 2017 / Comments Off on Mary Ann Kephart (Clemons) / Read More »
State news

Report: Texas nursing homes ‘shamefully poor’

A report recently released by AARP reveals Texas nursing homes are among the worst in the country, having been handed 454 violations of the highest severity level, and 312 violations at the second highest level. Get…

Feb 1 2017 / Read More »

Ennis pastor, teacher asked to pray at state senate

Booker T. Washington, pastor of Ennis’ Church Without Measure and teacher at Ennis High School, will open the 85th Texas Legislature in Austin on Feb. 7. with prayer. Find the details on this story and more…

Jan 31 2017 / Read More »

U.S. Rep. Barton hosts Taiwanese president in Houston

Rep. Joe Barton (R-TX) hosted Tsai Ing-wen, president of teh Republic of China (Taiwan) in Houston Saturday. Find the details on this story and more in Tuesday’s edition of The Ennis Daily News. Become a subscriber…

Jan 10 2017 / Read More »
Community calendar

1-20-5 Fest coming up Saturday

Click on the image to enlarge.…

Sep 26 2016 / Read More »
Letters to the Editor

Wondering about Ennis candidates

Letter to the Editor, I WONDER.  I wonder about several articles and letters to the editor that have been published in the last month or so.  Many have voiced their opinion about how wonderful one person…

May 5 2016 / Read More »

To the editor:

To the editor: I would like to know how the article on Angie Juenemann’s DWI became about my husband, Red Sanders. Red had absolutely nothing to do with anything regarding Angie, yet your newspaper and others…

Mar 25 2016 / Read More »

Mayor’s pub position not outside mainstream

To the editor: I was disappointed to observe that in its Tuesday issue the Ennis Daily News chose to sensationalize Monday’s City Commission discussion of proposals that would permit the opening of a clean neighborhood pub…

Mar 24 2016 / Read More »
Lifestyles

Ennis gets in shape

The mayor-led initiative to get citizens active is getting some public attention after an event at Jaycee Park Tuesday evening. Find details on this story and more in Wednesday’s edition of The Ennis Daily News. Stay…

Feb 1 2017 / Read More »

Ennis pastor, teacher asked to pray at state senate

Booker T. Washington, pastor of Ennis’ Church Without Measure and teacher at Ennis High School, will open the 85th Texas Legislature in Austin on Feb. 7. with prayer. Find the details on this story and more…

Jan 31 2017 / Read More »

Ennis native publishes new book

Dr. Mark Busby, professor of English at Texas State University, grew up in Ennis, graduating from EHS in 1963, and the Bluebonnet City has remained in his memories; some appeared in his novels Fort Benning Blues…

Jan 28 2017 / Read More »
National news

Last man on the moon, astronaut Gene Cernan dies at 82

Former astronaut Gene Cernan, the last person to walk on the moon who returned to Earth with a message of “peace and hope for all mankind,” died on Monday in Texas following ongoing heath issues, his…

Jan 16 2017 / Read More »

The big top comes down: Ringling Bros. circus is closing

ELLENTON, Fla. (AP) — After 146 years, the curtain is coming down on “The Greatest Show on Earth.” The owner of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus told The Associated Press that the show…

Jan 15 2017 / Read More »

Video

Greater Ennis United Way 2014 United Way campaign 2012-13 Greater Ennis United Way Campaign 2011

Featured Links

    Search Archive

    Search by Date
    Search by Category
    Search with Google
    Log in

     

    Copyright: All rights reserved. Users may download and print extracts of content from this website for their own personal and non-commercial use only. Republication or redistribution of Ennis Daily News content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Ennis Daily News. Ennis Daily News and its logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of the Ellis County Newspapers, Inc.

    © Ellis County Newspapers, Inc. 2017