Ennis Daily News

Suspect in death of Ferris woman sustains self-inflicted gunshot »
A suspect in the death of a missing Ferris woman…
Youth baseball makes changes for upcoming season »
For the first time, Ennis Baseball Association, the group responsible…
Lummus students place in academic competiton »
A slew of fourth and fifth graders from Lummus Intermediate…
Ennis athlete’s legacy lives on »
Last week marked the 90th anniversary of a Texas tragedy…
Athlete of the Week: Nokoia “Koko” White »
The 5’8 junior guard enjoyed an outstanding week for Ennis.…
Body of missing Ferris woman found in Hill County »
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office has identified a body…
What are we turning into? »
There’s an old joke I heard that was told about an Old Testament story. Perhaps you are familiar with the Genesis 19 tale of Lot and his family fleeing the…Feb 4 2017 / No Comment / Read More »
Post mortem: The media and this election »
There’s been a tremendous amount of navel-gazing and introspection occurring among those in the news business this week. Somehow shocked and stunned by Donald Trump’s victory in the election, many…Nov 12 2016 / Comments Off on Post mortem: The media and this election / Read More »
