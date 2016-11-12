Ennis Daily News

From Ennis to the pros: Pitcher staying true to his roots »
Entering his third season in professional baseball has done little…
Attorney issues statement on sheriff probe »
Montgomery County DA Brett Ligon, the attorney pro tem appointed…
Ennis native publishes new book »
Dr. Mark Busby, professor of English at Texas State University,…
Athletes of the Week: Noah Slovacek and Austin Cervantes »
The senior doubles team won the Polar Bear Tournament over…
One arrested in attempted arson case »
Twenty-two-year-old Italy resident Damian Gilbert was booked into Wayne McCollum…
Coffee shop asks locals to share love stories, wedding photos »
Mandie Tartaglia knew she wanted to do something special with…
Post mortem: The media and this election »
There’s been a tremendous amount of navel-gazing and introspection occurring among those in the news business this week. Somehow shocked and stunned by Donald Trump’s victory in the election, many…Nov 12 2016 / Comments Off on Post mortem: The media and this election / Read More »
Waaa! »
Heads-in-hands, fetal positioning, the walk of defeat, weeping and gnashing of teeth. The world came crashing down around the Millennial Chicken Littles of America in the wee hours of Wednesday…Nov 12 2016 / Comments Off on Waaa! / Read More »
