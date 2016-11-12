Ennis Ford Perfect Drive Give Away
Editorials

Post mortem: The media and this election »

There’s been a tremendous amount of navel-gazing and introspection occurring among those in the news business this week. Somehow shocked and stunned by Donald Trump’s victory in the election, many…

Nov 12 2016 / Comments Off on Post mortem: The media and this election / Read More »

Waaa! »

Heads-in-hands, fetal positioning, the walk of defeat, weeping and gnashing of teeth. The world came crashing down around the Millennial Chicken Littles of America in the wee hours of Wednesday…

Nov 12 2016 / Comments Off on Waaa! / Read More »

Sports

Athlete of the Week: Julian Mask »

Senior Julian Mask scored 26 points against Nacogdoches and 19 on Friday in a comeback victory over Jacksonville. The 6’5,…

Jan 21 2017 / No Comment / Read More »

Athlete of the Week: Paige Lemonia »

A 5’6 freshman guard, Paige Lemonia (No. 20) rose to the occasion on Tuesday when she led Ennis to a…

Jan 14 2017 / No Comment / Read More »

NASCAR

Obituaries

Mary Wynelle Smith »

Mary Wynelle Smith, 84, of Cameron, died Friday, January 13, 2017 in a Cameron Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.  Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday,…

Jan 17 2017 / No Comment / Read More »

William Edward Matthews »

William Edward Matthews, 87, passed away on Thursday, January 12, 2017 in Ennis, Texas. William was born in Dodge City, Texas on November 23, 1930. …

Jan 17 2017 / No Comment / Read More »

Mary Ann Kephart (Clemons) »

Mary Ann Kephart (Clemons), 64, passed away peacefully in her Las Vegas home surrounded by those that loved her on January 2, 2017.  Mary was…

Jan 17 2017 / No Comment / Read More »
State news

U.S. Rep. Barton hosts Taiwanese president in Houston

Rep. Joe Barton (R-TX) hosted Tsai Ing-wen, president of teh Republic of China (Taiwan) in Houston Saturday. Find the details on this story and more in Tuesday’s edition of The Ennis Daily News. Become a subscriber…

Jan 10 2017 / Read More »

Three killed as planes collide mid-air near McKinney

McKINNEY, Texas (AP) — Three people have been killed after two small planes collided in midair near McKinney, Texas. The Federal Aviation Administration says the collision occurred shortly after 5:30 p.m. near Aero Country Airport. The…

Jan 1 2017 / Read More »

Dallas Judge named ‘Texan of the Year’

U.S. District Judge Janis Graham Jack, the judge who ruled that Texas’ foster care system is unconstitutionally broken, has been named Texan of the Year. Get the full story in Friday’s edition of The Ennis Daily…

Dec 23 2016 / Read More »
Community calendar

1-20-5 Fest coming up Saturday

Click on the image to enlarge.…

Sep 26 2016 / Read More »
Letters to the Editor

Wondering about Ennis candidates

Letter to the Editor, I WONDER.  I wonder about several articles and letters to the editor that have been published in the last month or so.  Many have voiced their opinion about how wonderful one person…

May 5 2016 / Read More »

To the editor:

To the editor: I would like to know how the article on Angie Juenemann’s DWI became about my husband, Red Sanders. Red had absolutely nothing to do with anything regarding Angie, yet your newspaper and others…

Mar 25 2016 / Read More »

Mayor’s pub position not outside mainstream

To the editor: I was disappointed to observe that in its Tuesday issue the Ennis Daily News chose to sensationalize Monday’s City Commission discussion of proposals that would permit the opening of a clean neighborhood pub…

Mar 24 2016 / Read More »
Lifestyles

144-year-old church has ageless message

Perhaps the most iconic building in the small town of Palmer, the First Baptist Church was built in 1900. Find the details on this story and more in Sunday’s edition of The Ennis Daily News……

Jan 21 2017 / Read More »

A Bigfoot state of mind

The recent return to Animal Planet of the channel’s highly rated series “Finding Bigfoot” has one Ennis fan recalling his 2015 meeting with cast members. Find this story and more in Sunday’s edition of The Ennis…

Jan 21 2017 / Read More »

Pets of the Week: Dancer and Duncan

Dancer and Duncan are our pets of the week. They are 12 weeks old; Dancer is a girl and Duncan is a boy. They are medium hair red tabby kittens and very sweet and cuddly. Both…

Jan 19 2017 / Read More »
National news

Last man on the moon, astronaut Gene Cernan dies at 82

Former astronaut Gene Cernan, the last person to walk on the moon who returned to Earth with a message of “peace and hope for all mankind,” died on Monday in Texas following ongoing heath issues, his…

Jan 16 2017 / Read More »

The big top comes down: Ringling Bros. circus is closing

ELLENTON, Fla. (AP) — After 146 years, the curtain is coming down on “The Greatest Show on Earth.” The owner of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus told The Associated Press that the show…

Jan 15 2017 / Read More »

