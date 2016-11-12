Ennis Daily News

By The Associated Press CLASS 6A DIVISION I State Semifinals Allen (14-0) vs. The Woodlands (14-0), 1 p.m. Saturday, Austin’s DKR Texas Memorial Stadium Humble Atascocita (12-1) vs. Lake Travis (13-1), 2 p.m. Saturday, San…

State District Judge Joseph “Tad” Halbach rejected a motion for summary judgment by bullet train proponent Texas Central in its effort to gain access to survey the land of a property owner. Get the full story…

U.S. District Judge Janis Graham Jack, the judge who ruled that Texas’ foster care system is unconstitutionally broken, has been named Texan of the Year. Get the full story in Friday’s edition of The Ennis Daily…

Letters to the Editor Wondering about Ennis candidates Letter to the Editor, I WONDER. I wonder about several articles and letters to the editor that have been published in the last month or so. Many have voiced their opinion about how wonderful one person…

To the editor: To the editor: I would like to know how the article on Angie Juenemann’s DWI became about my husband, Red Sanders. Red had absolutely nothing to do with anything regarding Angie, yet your newspaper and others…