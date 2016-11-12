Rep. Joe Barton (R-TX) hosted Tsai Ing-wen, president of teh Republic of China (Taiwan) in Houston Saturday. Find the details on this story and more in Tuesday’s edition of The Ennis Daily News. Become a subscriber…

Booker T. Washington, pastor of Ennis’ Church Without Measure and teacher at Ennis High School, will open the 85th Texas Legislature in Austin on Feb. 7. with prayer. Find the details on this story and more…

A report recently released by AARP reveals Texas nursing homes are among the worst in the country, having been handed 454 violations of the highest severity level, and 312 violations at the second highest level. Get…

Letters to the Editor Wondering about Ennis candidates Letter to the Editor, I WONDER. I wonder about several articles and letters to the editor that have been published in the last month or so. Many have voiced their opinion about how wonderful one person…

To the editor: To the editor: I would like to know how the article on Angie Juenemann’s DWI became about my husband, Red Sanders. Red had absolutely nothing to do with anything regarding Angie, yet your newspaper and others…