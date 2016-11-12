Ennis Daily News

Ennis Ford Perfect Drive Give Away
Sports

Athlete(s) of the Week: The Maroon 5 »

The Maroon 5 won four of six games at the M.T. Rice, 20-team tourney in Waco, to win the Silver…

Parks Dept. pushes renovations for ball season »

While the Ennis little leaguers who take the field every spring and summer are subjected to the hot, Texas sun,…

2016 Ellis County Family Guide

2016 Ellis County Family Guide

NASCAR

Obituaries

Travis Willis, Sr. »

Travis Willis, Sr., 79, passed away in Dallas, Texas on Wednesday, December 28, 2016. Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 1, 2017 from 6…

James Lockhart Jr. »

James Lockhart Jr., 61, passed away December 20, 2016. Wake will be Tuesday, December 27, 2016 from 6 – 7 p.m. at Independent Baptist Church,…

Brenda Kay Cottongame Grant »

Brenda Kay Cottongame Grant, 59, passed away in Ennis, Texas on Friday, December 23, 2016. Brenda was born in Ennis, Texas to Joe Lee and…

State news

Dallas Judge named ‘Texan of the Year’

U.S. District Judge Janis Graham Jack, the judge who ruled that Texas’ foster care system is unconstitutionally broken, has been named Texan of the Year. Get the full story in Friday’s edition of The Ennis Daily…

Judge rejects high speed rail motion, survey case set for trial

State District Judge Joseph “Tad” Halbach rejected a motion for summary judgment by bullet train proponent Texas Central in its effort to gain access to survey the land of a property owner. Get the full story…

Texas high school football playoff scores, pairings

By The Associated Press   CLASS 6A DIVISION I State Semifinals Allen (14-0) vs. The Woodlands (14-0), 1 p.m. Saturday, Austin’s DKR Texas Memorial Stadium Humble Atascocita (12-1) vs. Lake Travis (13-1), 2 p.m. Saturday, San…

Community calendar

1-20-5 Fest coming up Saturday

Click on the image to enlarge.…

Letters to the Editor

Wondering about Ennis candidates

Letter to the Editor, I WONDER.  I wonder about several articles and letters to the editor that have been published in the last month or so.  Many have voiced their opinion about how wonderful one person…

To the editor:

To the editor: I would like to know how the article on Angie Juenemann’s DWI became about my husband, Red Sanders. Red had absolutely nothing to do with anything regarding Angie, yet your newspaper and others…

Mayor’s pub position not outside mainstream

To the editor: I was disappointed to observe that in its Tuesday issue the Ennis Daily News chose to sensationalize Monday’s City Commission discussion of proposals that would permit the opening of a clean neighborhood pub…

Lifestyles

2016 In Review: Teen survives being pinned under truck overnight

Nearly a year after she was pinned under her dad’s pickup truck in near-freezing temperatures overnight, Alixx Santos is just glad to be back on her feet once again. Find this story and more in Thursday’s…

Pet of the Week: Shadow

Pet of the Week Our pet of the week is Shadow, an 8 month old spayed female Ragdoll mix. Shadow has all her vaccinations, is micro-chipped and ready to go home with you. She has long…

Seasonal sisters relish Christmas

They are not twins, they aren’t even sisters, but one wouldn’t know it to see two Ennis women preparing for Christmas. Whether shopping, decorating, party planning or just hanging out together, Melissa Honza and Josie Prachyl…

National news

Cuba’s Fidel Castro, who defied US for 50 years, dies at 90

HAVANA (AP) — Former President Fidel Castro, who led a rebel army to improbable victory in Cuba, embraced Soviet-style communism and defied the power of 10 U.S. presidents during his half century rule, has died at…

It’s Trump!

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump awakened a movement of angry working-class voters fed up with political insiders and desperate for change. On Tuesday, that movement propelled him to the White House. Trump’s stunning, come-from-behind victory…

