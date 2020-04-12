Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.

City plan provides support for local businesses

Small business livelihood in Ennis, already battling the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, may apply for help following the April 6 meeting of Mayor Angie Juenemann and City Commissioners. They united to begin an economic stimulus plan that offers grants totaling nearly half a million dollars. Details are available at http://ennistx.com/economic-stimulus-grantprograms ...

