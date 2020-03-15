Calvin Joe Collins, 78, passed away in Ennis, Texas on March 10, 2020.

Calvin was born on May 25, 1941 to Willie Joe and Mary Helen (Bryant) Collins in Mertens, Texas. Calvin grew up in several different cities around North Texas and graduated from Ennis High School in 1960. He went on to graduate from Navarro College with a degree in communication. On January 5, 1962 Calvin married the love of his life Peggy Conner and they made their home in Ennis.

Calvin worked for Ennis Business Forms and for Owens Corning for over thirty-five years retiring in 1999 as a Production Supervisor. He was an active member of the First United Methodist Church of Ennis where he helped organize the Stephens Ministry and a Lay Leader and a member of the Ennis Planning and Zoning Board. Calvin enjoyed woodworking, reading, hunting, fishing and golf. Above all the other activities Calvin enjoyed his family and they were the joy of his life.

Calvin is survived by his wife of over fiftyeight years, Peggy Collins; sons: Gary Collins and partner, Tawnya Crow and Brad Collins; daughters: Terri Whittington and husband, Dariel and Meredith Barton and husband, Derek; grandchildren: Zac, Lindsey, Carley, Patrick, MaKayla, Riley and Madison; greatgrandchildren: Lillian, Jackson and Kai; brother, Jimmy Collins and a host of extended family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation was held on Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the J.E. Keever Mortuary of Ennis.

A Celebration of his life was held on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 10 a.m. in the J.E. Keever Mortuary of Ennis with Rev. Matt Bailey officiating. Interment followed in Myrtle Cemetery under the direction of J.E. Keever Mortuary, Inc.

