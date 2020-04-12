Ella Toni Babek, age 89, went home to her Lord and Savior on Thursday, April 9, 2020, surrounded by family. She was born January 2, 1931, in Ennis, Texas to Louis Zabojnik and Mary (Valek) Zabojnik.

Ella and her husband George were married for 70 years. Ella loved dancing and fishing with George. She was a good cook and loved to have her home clean and tidy. She liked being outside whether it be to fish, work in the garden, or go camping with George and family. Ella was a member of SPJST, KJZT, and was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Arlington, Texas,

Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 70 years, George; daughter, Dolores Dlabaj and husband, Leonard; sons, David Babek and wife Mary, Danny Babek and wife Kristen; grandchildren, Brandon, Brian, Jaime, Kelly, Cameron, Austin, Jared, Jason and eight great grandchildren.

Ella is preceded in death by her parents and nine siblings.

There will be a Visitation for family and friends on Saturday, April 11, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a Rosary at 1 p.m. at Boze-Mitchell-McKibbin Funeral Home in Ennis with Monsignor Leon Duesman as Celebrant. A private interment will follow for family only.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be given to The Alzheimer’s Foundation.

