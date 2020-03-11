Frances Matous Novotny went to be with the Lord on March 6, 2020, at her home in Corsicana surrounded by loved ones. She was born October 12, 1927 at her home in Ennis. She was the first of 10 children.

Frances devoted her life to raising her children and enjoying her family. She loved family get togethers and visiting with her extended family. She was very involved in her church, including leading the rosary before Sunday Mass, running fish fry’s during Lent, meals-on-wheels, the funeral ministry and altar guild. She was well known by family and friends for her baking and strudels. Frances was also fluent in Czech and enjoyed dancing, gardening, and watching the birds in the yard.

Frances is preceded in death by her devoted husband of 63 years, Jerry Novotny; oldest son, David Novotny; parents, Jerry and Frances Matous and brother, John Matous. She is survived by David’s wife, Margaret; Mary Frances and Charlie Jones; Mel and Vicki Novotny; Steve and Lesa Novotny and Linda and Charlie Ellis; 11 grandchildren, Rebecca, David, Robert, Shawn, Ryan, Jennifer, Laura, Chelsea C., Jared, Chelsea F. and Elizabeth; 13 great grandchildren, Courtney, Leah, Morgan, Peyton, Merritt, Jake, Owen, Abby, Eron, Logan, Levi, Luke, Lawrence, Isabelle, Jerry and one great-great grandchild Alaina.

Visitation will be 6 p.m., Wednesday, March 11 with Rosary in her honor at 7 p.m. at GriffinRoughton Funeral Home in Corsicana. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m., Thursday, March 12 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Corsicana. Graveside Service will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Ennis, Texas. Pallbearers will be Shawn Dawson, Ryan Dawson, Robert Novotny, Jared Novotny, Austin Gunter and Logan Hoyt.

Frances’ favorite charities were Hand-InHand Hospice of Corsicana, Kidney Foundation of America and Red Cross.

An online guest book is available at www. griffin-roughton.com

Arrangements By Griffin-Roughton Funeral Home, Corsicana.