Kenneth E. Rogers, born on Aug. 18, 1956, passed away on March 3, 2020.

Kenneth graduated from Ennis High School in 1974.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Earlene Rogers; grandson, Justin Rogers; sister, Doris Rogers Minter, and her two sons, Ricky and Jonathon Minter.

He is survived by his son, Sergeant First Class Jacob R. Rogers, and his wife Kristen Rogers and two sons Zane and Isaac; brothers, Jimmy and Dennis Rogers; sister, Rebecca Rogers Bowen; multiple nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

He is to be cremated, there will be no services. Donations can be made to your choice of cancer research centers.

“Luv u the mostest”