Lawrence James Sulak, 60, passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 in Ennis, Texas.

Lawrence was born in Hillsboro, Texas on September 30, 1959 to Abdon A. and Helen (Divin) Sulak. He grew up in Ennis and graduated from Ennis High School in 1978. On July 16, 1983 he married his sweetheart Diane Cepica and they made their home in Ennis.

Lawrence worked for Divin Plumbing and for Gilmore Plumbing. He was a member of St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church of Ennis, Knights of Columbus, KJT, SPJST and KJZT. Lawrence loved his family and he was a member of the Sulak Brothers Band and loved Czech music.

Lawrence is survived by his wife of over thirty-six years, Diane Sulak; brothers: Leon Sulak and Bill Grant; sisters: Lydia Murrish, Jo Wesley and Cecilia McAfee; great niece, Karoline Beckett; great nephew, Noah Sulak; several nieces and nephews and a host of extended family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, a brother, AbJohn Sulak and a sister, Mary Helen Sulak.

Visitation was held on Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. in the J.E. Keever Mortuary of Ennis with Rosary at 4 p.m.

Mass of the Christian Burial was held on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church with Father John Dick as Celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery under the direction of J.E. Keever Mortuary, Inc.www.jekeevermortuary.com