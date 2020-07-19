Olen Nelson Beasley
Olen Nelson Beasley, age 62 of Palmer, Texas passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020. Olen was born March 26, 1958 in Dallas, Texas. He was a Baptist and was preceded in death by his sister, Ramona Pruitt.
Survivors include his parents, Otis and Martha Beasley of Palmer, Texas, one sister and brother-inlaw, Tammy and Joshua Carty of Klondike, Texas, one nephew, Ryan Elliott and two nieces, Jade Carty and Jasmine Carty.
A private burial will be held at Lydia Cemetery in Lydia, Texas under the direction of Bates-Rolf Funeral Home, New Boston, Texas.
