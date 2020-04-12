Leona Shirlene “Shirley” Williamson, also known as “MawMee”, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on April 6, 2020 in Tyler, Texas leaving the bounds of this earth and into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She was a true blessing to everyone who knew her the past 85 years.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 67 years, Buddy Williamson; parents, Prather and Effie Anderson; sisters, Thelma Farmer and Janie Coker; brothers Buford Anderson and Raymond Anderson; and son-in-law Corky Boyd.

She is survived by her children Karen Bridges and her husband Bryan, and Kelly Williamson; grandchildren, Ashley McCain and her husband James; Jonathan Williamson and Cassidey Williamson; Breanne Smith and her husband Phillip; Brittany Wright and her husband Travis; great grandchildren, Louise McCain and James McCain IV; Bella Bridges and McCall Smith; Houston, Hudson, and Lucy Wright and numerous nieces and nephews who she loved dearly.

Shirley was born in Mildred, Texas on July 7, 1934. Upon graduation from Mildred high school she married the love of her life and high school sweetheart, Buddy Williamson. Buddy and Shirley raised their family in Ennis which will always be home. She was active in their church, Tabernacle Baptist and served in many capacities there.

Shirley truly had a servant’s heart. She loved nothing more than staying home and raising their two children. She was an excellent cook and enjoyed cooking numerous meals for Karen and Kelly and their friends. She was a fun, adventurous mom and grandmother and hosted numerous slumber parties for her children and even her grandchildren. She was a second mom to many and called everyone a friend. She dedicated her entire life to serving her family.

Buddy and Shirley visited numerous countries and continents, and shared many wonderful memories traveling the world together. After moving with Buddy’s company to New Orleans, they landed in Tyler in 1988 to be near their family.

She was a member of Green Acres Baptist Church in Tyler, Texas. She loved her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and instilled her Christian faith in her family and those she came in contact with.

Shirley had a love for fashion and even up until her death wore full makeup and stylish clothes and shoes everyday. She saved many of her stylish duds and her granddaughter loves to wear them today. She loved her family passionately, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren who she cared for for many years. She will be missed by so many who loved her.

Most importantly, the love Buddy and Shirley had for one another was rare. When receiving messages from loved ones, the most common one was that of their love. It was a true love story.

A special thanks to her amazing caregivers, Schnevelyn “She She”, Montana and Adrian.

A private interment will take place on Thursday April 9 at Myrtle Cemetery in Ennis, Texas.

If desired, donations can be made to Traditions Health Hospice, 1820 Shiloh Road Suite 1105, Tyler, Texas 75703, or The Corky Boyd Memorial Scholarship Fund at Texas Tech University, Dept. Of Natural Resources Management, Goddard Building, Texas Tech University, Box 42125, Lubbock, Texas 79409.

Submitted by family.