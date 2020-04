Toni Darrough, 14, passed away on April 17, 2020.

Visitation was held on Thursday, April 23, 2020, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., at Superior Care Funeral Services, 215 N. Dallas St., Ennis.

Graveside service was held on Friday, April 24, 2020, at 12 p.m., at Oakwood Cemetery, 747 E. Prairie St., Denton.