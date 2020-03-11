Demascus Road Fellowship AlAnon meetings

Demascus Road Fellowship Church now offers Al-Anon meetings. Meetings are held on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. in the DRF Youth Building located at 113. W. Knox St. For more information contact either Cooper Stewart at 469-450-7878 or Phyllis Stewart at 972-948-1189. ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!