Ennis Public Library Hosts Monthly Book Reader Groups

The Brown Bag group meets at 12:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of each month. The Book Worms meet at 6:30 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of each month. Both groups consist of adult readers who read a book of their own choosing then review the book for the group.
PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!
Click here to read Ennis News
Ennis News
P.O. Box 100
Ennis, TX 75120
972.875.3801
© The Ennis News 2020