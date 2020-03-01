Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.

Ennis Public Library Hosts Monthly Book Reader Groups

The Brown Bag group meets at 12:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of each month. The Book Worms meet at 6:30 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of each month. Both groups consist of adult readers who read a book of their own choosing then review the book for the group.

