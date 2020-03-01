Fish Fry at the SOKOL Activity Center

Sokol KHB will once again be having Catfish Fish Fries this year. Dinner will include catfish, coleslaw, beans, hush puppies and French fries for only $10. Child plates are $7 and grilled cheese sandwiches are $5. Carryouts will be available. Dinners will be service in the dining room 5 p.m.

