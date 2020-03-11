Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.

Fish Fry at the SOKOL Activity Center

Sokol KHB will once again be having Catfish Fish Fries this year. Dinner will include catfish, coleslaw, beans, hush puppies and French fries for only $10. Child plates are $7 and grilled cheese sandwiches are $5. Carryouts will be available. Dinners will be service in the dining room 5 p.m.

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!