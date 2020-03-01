Join Others in Lifting Up Ennis

Lift Up Ennis, a city-wide prayer event, will be held Saturday, March 7 at 5 p.m. by the “Believe” sign in the parking lot of the corner of Preston and Ennis Ave. Please meet others to pray for the people of Ennis. Lifting up Ennis is our purpose and hope ...
