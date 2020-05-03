Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.

April Coloring Contest winners announced

The Ennis News is proud to announce the winners of our April Coloring Contest, sponsored by Ferguson’s Electric. All winners received a goody bag of prizes as well as a cash prize. Our lucky winners were Norman Walker (3), Henry Walker (5) and Ian Smith (11). ...

