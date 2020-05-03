April Coloring Contest winners announced

The Ennis News is proud to announce the winners of our April Coloring Contest, sponsored by Ferguson’s Electric.
All winners received a goody bag of prizes as well as a cash prize. Our lucky winners were Norman Walker (3), Henry Walker (5) and Ian Smith (11).
