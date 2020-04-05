Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.

March Coloring Contest winners announced

The Ennis News is proud to announce the winners of our March Coloring Contest, sponsored by Eric’s Garage. All winners received a goody bag of prizes as well as a cash prize. Our lucky winners were Mason Hart (5), Dahlia Perdue (9). Congratulations winners! ...

