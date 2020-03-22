Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.

Checking on people prompts call-center

Dynamics such as a dangerous virus coupled with social distancing rules has led City of Ennis officials to begin the process of activating a “Bluebonnet Call Center.” What the improved communications can do is tie the community together by meeting needs. The purpose of the BBCC, according to Assistant City Manager ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!