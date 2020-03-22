Ennis responds to statewide edict

Governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order that will prohibit social gatherings of more than 10 people in the State of Texas, and then ruled that gyms and bars are to be closed as well as restaurant dining areas. Restaurants can provide drive-thru and curbside service - only.
The command states ...
