EPT puts on Victorian comedy

Rehearsals are underway at the Ennis Public Theatre, 113 N. Dallas St., for the March 20 debut of Oscar Wilde’s The Importance of Being Earnest, the classic Victorian era British comedy. The two-act play will be directed by Julie Mitchell and will be performed weekends through April 5. “The Importance of ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!