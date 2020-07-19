Fall Focus

School Superintendent Jay Tullos, administrators and the Board of Trustees are in strategic dialogues concerning the multifaceted impact of COVID-19 in plans for campus and online education as well as district athletics. The start of school is currently set for Aug. 13. Ennis, Ferris, Palmer, Italy and Avalon are all ...
PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!
Click here to read Ennis News
P.O. Box 100
Ennis, TX 75120
972.875.3801
© The Ennis News 2020