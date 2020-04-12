Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.

Going on a bear hunt

Article Image Alt Text

A Facebook group was started last week asking residents to put bears or stuffed animals in their windows. Families can drive around town and safely get out of the house during this difficult time and hunt for bears. Over 1200 people have joined the group and over 500 have placed ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!