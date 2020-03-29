Mayor Angie posts message on Facebook

Mayor Angie Juenemann took to Facebook on Thursday in a five-minute video message to area residents about the City of Ennis declaring an emergency order, “Stay Safe - Stay Home,” which went into operation at midnight on March 26. It will remain in full force until 11:59 p.m. on April ...
PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!
Click here to read Ennis News
Ennis News
P.O. Box 100
Ennis, TX 75120
972.875.3801
© The Ennis News 2020