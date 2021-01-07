President Trump agrees to "orderly" transition

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump acknowledged his defeat in the Nov. 3 election and announced that there would be an “orderly transition on January 20th”. President Trump's acknowledgment came after a day of chaos and destruction on Capitol Hill when protesters stormed the Capitol, forcing members into hiding and halting the congressional count for more than six hours.

President Trump's statement acknowledged that he would leave office on Jan. 20 will not be posted on the president’s Twitter or Facebook because both accounts have been suspended. Instead, it was released on the Twitter account of President Trump’s social media director, Dan Scavino, who often tweets on his behalf.

Dan Scavino put on his Twitter Account:

“Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th. I have always said we would continue our fight to ensure that only legal votes were counted. While this represents the end of the greatest first term in presidential history, it’s only the beginning of our fight to Make America Great Again!”