Public Safety Facility could open late-July

Downtown Police Department headquarters on Brown Street turned 105 years old this week, a reminder of its long-standing service as well as the need for its new digs on Lake Bardwell Drive.
Assistant Police Chief David Anthony refers to the current building as “our home cornerstone.” He has overseen the construction ...
PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!
Click here to read Ennis News
Ennis News
P.O. Box 100
Ennis, TX 75120
972.875.3801
© The Ennis News 2020