Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.

Simon, do you see this woman? Luke 7:36

Luke lets us know that her name is not on the invited guest list. Her arrival is testament to a social hand grenade lobbed into Simon’s dining room. One can imagine that a dutiful servant is already dialing 911 and it will not be long we hear the siren approaching ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!