The spirit is with you and the spirit is in you

Seeking transformation and or spirituality is not a search for perfection; it is a search for divine union. How many do not consider a life journey is necessary because they are sure they have all the answers at the beginning? The “church says”, the “Bible says”, etc. Another group tries ...
PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!
Click here to read Ennis News
Ennis News
P.O. Box 100
Ennis, TX 75120
972.875.3801
© The Ennis News 2020