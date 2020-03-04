Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.

Super Tues. races get early voting start

Ellis County voters took advantage of eleven days in February to cast their ballots prior to Super Tuesday’s March 3 election day. Known as a Republican stronghold, there were 16,382 votes submitted, 12,660 of them by registered Republicans. The remaining 3,722 were from Democrats. While this area has seen a sharp ...

