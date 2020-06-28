Wray talks rising county property taxes

Note: First in a series.
Attributed to the increasing popularity of living in Ellis County, property taxes continue to rise. The advantages are not what most land owners in the area are likely talking about. The cost of growing from 111,360 in 2000 to an estimated 184,826 reveals the expanding demands ...
PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!
Click here to read Ennis News
Ennis News
P.O. Box 100
Ennis, TX 75120
972.875.3801
© The Ennis News 2020