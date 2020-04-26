Barbara Ann Sims

Barbara A. Sims, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 in Ennis, Texas.

Barbara was born on March 28, 1938 in Berwin, Illinois to Rudolph and Anna (Machesky) Sedivy. She graduated from St. Frances of Rome grade school in Cicero, Illinois, from Nazareth Academy High School in LaGrange, Illinois. She attended Morton Jr. College, St Louis University, DePaul University and graduated Mundelein/Loyola University of Chicago in June of 1961 with a BA Degree. Upon graduation she was employed by Liberty Mutual Insurance Company from August of 1961 until September of 1966 with numerous management responsibilities working in Chicago, Illinois, New York and Texas. On September 10, 1966 she married Bill Sims who also worked out of the Southwest Division Headquarters in Dallas, Texas. At that time, married couples could not work for the company and she worked a short time for Ranger Insurance Company before starting a 26 year career with Travelers Insurance Company working in Louisiana, Colorado, Nebraska, Wyoming and Texas holding state licenses Property and Causality Insurance, Life, Accident and health insurance, Bonds and Securities. She also held a Real Estate Broker’s License. Barbara took early retirement in April of 1993 as did her husband, Bill. In retirement she helped Bill with their Cattle Ranch in the Bristol area. She was a member of St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church. She served on numerous church committees and ministries. She was very active in numerous Volunteer things. She served as District Coordinator for AARP, as a certified Ombudsman for the Area Agency On Aging, as a Director on the East Garrett Water Board, with the American Heart Association, she served as President of Friends of the Ennis Library and as President of Caring Hands of Bristol.

Barbara is survived by her husband of fifty-four years, Bill Sims; sister, Cynthia Rotolo and husband, George; niece, Ann Rotolo and her children: Katie, Josh and Samantha; nephew, Mike Rotolo and his children, Brandon and Casey; nephew, Jeff Sedivy and his wife, Mary and their son, Jackson; niece, Gina Sedivy Green and her husband, Tom and son Jude; Lee Sedivy, wife of Martin Sedivy and very special friend.

She is preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Martin R. Sedivy.

Private graveside services will be held in Bristol Cemetery under the direction of J.E. Keever Mortuary, Inc.

In lieu of flowers the family request you consider Friends of the Ennis Library or the St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church.

www.jekeevermortuary.com